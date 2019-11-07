Relive the Best Moments From Last Year's E! People's Choice Awards!

Mark your calendars because the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards are this Sunday!

The star-studded event is back this weekend to honor this year's hottest celebrities in movies, TV, music and pop culture. It marks the second year that E! is at the helm of the legendary award show and there is no doubt it'll be full of moments everyone is going to be talking about.

After all, the guest list includes A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Pink and Gwen Stefani who will be receiving awards for People's Icon, People's Champion and Fashion Icon, respectively.

On top of stars receiving trophies and giving speeches, there will also be a lot of energy with the various musical performances throughout the night.

Plus, any fan of fashion will want to tune in as the stars take to the red carpet and turn heads with their ensembles.

Need more convincing? We rounded up last year's most iconic moments from the 2018 People's Choice Awards including post-award celebrations, moving speeches and off-the-cuff remarks that were unforgettable.