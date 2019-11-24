Chef Emeril Lagasse's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Cassie Esparza | Sun., Nov. 24, 2019 4:00 AM
'Tis the season for cooking!
With the holiday season in full blast, it's time to start shopping for your loved ones! While some are busy looking out for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we caught up with celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse to bring you great gift ideas for those who will be spending time in the kitchen these next few weeks.
Holiday shopping can be stressful, but the restaurateur is making our lives easier with his suggestions—including the Power AirFryer 360—and helpful advice. "Think back on conversations you've had with the people you will be buying gifts for," Lagasse suggested when chatting with E! News exclusively. "Give something that they have mentioned wanting or something that can make life just a little bit easier for them."
After all, this wonderful time of the year is about showing love to the people that matter the most to you. "The holidays are a great time to take a step back and enjoy time with my family," the restaurateur and author shared with us. "We take advantage of the kids being out of school and try to travel and just be together."
While you're counting down the days 'till your own holiday break begins, take a look at the 13 items that made Chef Emeril's gift guide this year!
This holiday season give the gift of guilt-free eating to the dearest foodie in your life. Chef Emeril's 9-in-1 air fryer can roast a whole turkey for Thanksgiving or be used as a toaster oven to bake your favorite holiday treats.
If you feel like you're repeating the same dishes for dinner at home, this one's for you! This all-in-one pressure cooker, air fryer, AND steamer will practically take up no space on your counter and will make the same foods in your fridge (and freezer!) taste and look a little different.
Cooking is way easier when you have the proper cookware! This 14-piece stainless steel collection is the perfect gift for those in charge of the holiday feasts. The pans and pots come with accompanying glass lids and all items are oven safe for a true multi-purpose use.
Keep your kitchen looking elegant with this sleek knife set. The pieces have carbon steel blades for a smooth cut and are all stored in an Emeril Lagasse engraved wood block to make you feel like a proper chef.
There's nothing better than a morning cup of coffee, so it's no secret it makes for the perfect gift. Give Emeril's Big Easy Bold K-Cup brewers to your favorite keurig owner to add a new flavor to their mix.
The holiday season always means one thing is certain: dessert! This 5-piece bakeware set will get no shortage of use by your favorite baker, and who knows, you might even get a little treat out of it!
The kitchen is always a place for fun accessories, and these baking towels can stay in the rotation all year long. This set of 2 will make the perfect gift for the friend who always bakes you cookies and they'll always keep you in mind when using this handy decor.
There will be no shortage of wine this Christmas time! Gift this stainless steel corkscrew to your favorite wine night buddy, open up a bottle and cheers to a great holiday season.
There's nothing worse than a perfect roux ruined by the burnt edges a normal spoon can't get to. This Louisiana Roux Spoon is Chef Emeril's favorites because it's shaped to get to every edge of the pot, keeping everything moving and mixing like it's supposed to.
The choices for olive oil out there are endless, but we know Chef Emeril knows what he's talking about! Gift this Portugese Olive Oil to your favoring cooking guru and taste the difference this superior quality can make.
Add a little kick to any simple dish with Chef Emeril's favorite chourico from back home. Gift this to someone who loves experimenting with their dishes to bring a new flavor to the traditional.
Bring the deliciousness of French cuisine to your table this holiday by gifting one of Chef Emeril's favorite cookbooks. The guide shows Americans how to buy products in the US that will replicate the taste and texture of French ingredients, allowing you to cook with an exquisite authenticity.
This Louisiana seafood delicacy can be delivered to a beloved foodie in your life. This is one of the most unique caviars on the market harvested from native, wild-caught Bowfin. It will make the perfect topper for canapes at your holiday cocktail party!
Before you start cooking, take a look at more 2019 Holiday Gift Guides to make sure your gifts are a step above the rest.
