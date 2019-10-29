by Chris Harnick | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 11:43 AM
Is it the end of the road for Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks? The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars may have called it quits on their long-distance relationship after appearing on season three of the hit TLC reality show.
Cameras followed the couple as they met in person for the first time, traveled to Albania to visit Darcey's twin sister and headed to Tom's home in Nottingham so Darcey could meet his sister. As Darcey explained, they met four years ago and communication waned when she was with Jesse, but following that breakup, they rekindled the friendship that turned into something more.
After their time together in England, Tom gave Darcey a key to his home in Nottingham. While it wasn't the ring she was hoping for, it was still a gesture of love.
However, in the finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tom said he wanted to be single, but wasn't looking for anybody else. However, if she wanted to meet somebody new, she could. "I feel like he's throwing it all away. I don't know why he doesn't want to make it work. It just hurts my heart. I don't know what I did for him not to love me," Darcey said.
At the reunion, the two were asked about their status by host Shaun Robinson. While Tom sidestepped the question about whether Darcey was his girlfriend, he did say they were together, and they were there to see if they could make it work. Tom also revealed he did have a ring for Darcey at one point, and thought about using it if their trip to Gran Canaria was successful. They didn't go on that trip, instead they went to Albania.
As the reunion came to a close, Tom said he planned to spend time with Darcey before heading back to the United Kingdom.
Now, Darcey's been posting Instagram photos with captions about her strength. "I stand strong and graceful! I deserve to be respected and honored not with hate and lies! I embrace light and positivity. Silva strong always and forever!" she wrote on Monday, Oct. 28. The two don't follow each other on the photo-sharing social platform.
As of press time, both Darcey and Tom's Instagram accounts are on private. However, on October 17, Tom posted the quote, "Never blame anyone in life. The good people give you happiness. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories," with the caption, "Blaming others takes time and energy from improving yourself."
Stay tuned for more on the couple's status.
90 Day Fiancé season seven premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on TLC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?