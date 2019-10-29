Zac Efron Wants You To Know His Abs Are Steamier Than Ever

If you're not following Zac Efron on Instagram yet, his latest post will definitely convince you to hit the "follow" button.

The actor, who has been keeping a low profile on social media lately, shared a picture of himself in sauna on Monday night and there's only one word to describe it: steamy. Rocking only a pair of white shorts, Zac put his famous 6-pack on full display while enjoying the benefits of his infrared room. Based on his caption—the prayer hand emoji—he must have been feeling super zen and relaxed afterwards.

His picture caught the attention of his younger brother Dylan Efron, who commented, "This followed by an ocean dip has you feelin 100."

Much to our surprise, the Greatest Showman star is still sporting his bleach blonde ‘do. He debuted his striking new hair color back in January while promoting the terrifying Netflix film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Perhaps blondes really do have more fun…?