Life on the road isn't easy—just ask Billie Eilish

The 17-year-old artist admitted there was a time when she questioned whether she still enjoyed making music after spending so much time on tour.

"[My next album] haunts me," she told Billie Joe Armstrong during a conversation for Rolling Stone. "There was a period where I was like, 'Do I even enjoy music?' It just felt like so much touring. And I don't mean the shows. The shows are always my favorite part. But it was just traveling and being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back, everyone's kind of moved on from you. This last tour I went on was the first I've ever enjoyed. I feel like I have this amazing thing that now I actually see."

The Green Day singer could definitely relate.

"Yeah, you go out on tour, you'll be out for a year, and people get married, things change," he said. "You have to have good people around you, and good distractions to keep you sane."