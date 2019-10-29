Paul Archuleta/WireImage
There she is!
Shay Mitchell and boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their daughter last week—and on Tuesday, the Pretty Little Liars alum gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her new life (and balancing act) as a mom. In a short but sweet video, she showed herself working from bed while her little girl peacefully lounges in her bassinet. "New office vibes," the 32-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.
Indeed, Shay's life has been filled with adorable moments since her little girl entered the world. During a recent Q&A, she revealed giving birth was "the best experience" of her life, raving that "nothing can prepare you for the feeling you get when you hold your child for the first time."
Alas, for the You actress, labor wasn't as easy. In a YouTube video—she candidly vlogged throughout her entire pregnancy—Shay revealed she endured an emotional 33 hours of labor.
"The past nine months have been more than I ever imagined," she wrote in the video's description. "Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I've ever done. It's brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte—I've watched my daughter develop and grow and now I'm READY to meet her!"
However, during hour 17 of labor, she became distressed as she was unable to sleep and her contractions were worsening. "My body is just doing something naturally," she said as she began to push. "It just feels like...I can't look... can't. Oh it's so crazy."
But once her baby arrived, all her worries slipped away. "I was 99 percent excited to meet her and one percent excited to eat something," she joked. "This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents and I can't believe it. We thought getting pregnant was a journey? We're realizing we have just begun."
And now, she's relishing in the simple moments. As she captioned a snap of her and her little girl clutching hands, "Never letting go..."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!