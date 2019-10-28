Things got spooky on the dance floor tonight for Halloween, and a little too spooky for one Queer Eye culture expert.

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars this week, because not even two Beyonce dances can save you from Sean Spicer's fans.

Not only did each couple do their usual dances, but the eight remaining couples also split into two spooky groups for team dances, giving everybody an extra score to add to their individual scores. Once again, there was a pretty solid tie for first place with James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina. Kel Mitchell also tied with his individual score, but his team scored three points lower than the other team.