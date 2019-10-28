Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 4:42 PM
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Reunited and it looks so good!
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will once again be sharing the small screen together, and from the looks of their red carpet appearance on Monday at the premiere of their new show The Morning Show, it looks like it will be a sweet reunion. Major television fans will recall that the two once played sisters in a little show called Friends. Ever heard of it? Now, they will play colleagues, and possible rivals, in their highly anticipated Apple TV series.
Both women stunned on the carpet opting for black gowns. Reese channeled a chic spy in with her slicked back bob, and Jen rocked the beachy waves we've come to know and love her for. The pair has been gearing up for the release of their series also starring Steve Carell. It's the streaming services first show, but has already garnered a lot of attention.
The two have also taken the reigns behind the scenes, and have been instrumental in helping shape the shows foundation as executive producers. "It's just a dream," Jennifer told E! News' Will Marfuggi about her dual roles on the series. "It was an absolute dream to be able to get in there in all aspects of the creative process. I mean, we've been doing it for so, so long, it sort of comes as second nature."
Reese also shared how their decades of combined experience in the biz really helped them truly create something their both extremely proud of. "You accumulate all this life experience," Witherspoon shared. "And you're like, ‘I know how to run a team. I know how to be a supportive player. I know when to be a producer part of myself and when I need to just concentrate on the acting piece.'"
If the show's half as good as their red carpet looks, than viewers are in for a treat!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?