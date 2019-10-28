Miranda Lambert's story of how she met husband Brendan McLoughlin is straight out of a movie.

It's the typical rockstar-meets-city-slicker-post-breakup type of plot that has the makings of a blockbuster rom-com. According to a New York Times interview with Miranda, her love story with the NYPD cop began when she was doing press for a Pistol Annies record last year. She shares, "Our record came out the day after Halloween, and we did Good Morning America. My husband was doing security there for the show. My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me."

And her security guard Tom was in on it too. "[Tom] said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

Less than three months later they got married. She jokes, "Now the Pistol Annies have three husbands, two ex-husbands, three children, a stepson and 23 animals. We've done a lot in nine years!"