Need a pick-me-up heading into this year's Hallow's Eve?

To those who've found their holiday spirit dwindling in the aftermath of Halloweekend (and those still hoping their "Aha" outfit moment is on its way): we've got just the remedy. Glean inspiration and energy to boot from Kim Kardashian, whose varied collection of past Halloween looks spans several genres, from steamy to spooky to savvy on more counts than one.

Whether she's embodying icons like Cher and Madonna or dressing up as herself two years ago, the KKW Beauty founder's annual Oct. 31 ensembles have been turning heads and making headlines for years. Yes, even before 2018's unforgettable group costume, which saw Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner looking particularly fabulous as Victoria's Secret Angels.