Ned LeDoux is mourning the death of his 2-year-old daughter Haven.

The country singer's little one passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20 after a "tragic choking accident in the home."

The artist announced the devastating news along with his wife, Morgan, via Facebook over the weekend.

"The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time," part of the statement read.

According to Taste of Country, the post also originally stated that "paramedics were called to the family's northeast Kansas home on October 20th and arrived quickly, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful." However, these details no longer appear in the shared statement.

Several fans expressed their condolences via social media.

News of the child's death came less than two months after the family celebrated Haven's second birthday. LeDoux and his spouse welcomed the little one in September 2017. They also have a 9-year-old son named Bronson.