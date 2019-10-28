Andy Cohen is speaking out about his now-infamous interview with Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice.

On Sunday night, Bravo aired the host's interview with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband, who appeared via video chat from Italy. During the interview, The Real Housewives of New Jersey Special Event: Joe and Teresa Unlocked, Andy asked the duo about the future of their marriage now that Joe has been transported to Italy following his release from ICE custody.

"If we stay together, we stay together," Joe said to Andy. "If we don't, we don't. You know, it's a conversation that... you know, we'll see."

Referencing Teresa's previous statements about their marriage from earlier this year, Joe told Andy, "I mean, listen, I don't like that she said that... No matter what happens, I'll always love her."

It was also revealed during the TV special that Teresa is going to visit Joe in Italy soon.