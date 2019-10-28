Couple goals alert!

Amy Schumer may have shocked fans when she secretly married chef Chris Fischer in a beautiful beach wedding, but in the almost two-years since the couple exchanged vows, they have proven why this pairing makes total sense for them. The two welcomed son Gene Fischer in May, and while Amy wasn't shy about being brutally honest about the ups and downs of her pregnancy, it was all worth it in the end.

But before there was Gene, there was just Amy and Chris, which she reminded fans in a sweet tribute to her husband posted on Instagram.

"Before we had our little babe it was just us," she wrote alongside a photo with Chris and their dog. "I love Chris so much. I hope whoever you are with is so kind to you and also drives you crazy but you love them so much and you want to hang out with them more than anyone. That's what we got and I'm grateful for this guy everyday even though he loves taking different routes every time we go somewhere and I like going the way I know. It's good."