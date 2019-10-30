Four years ago, Brittany Furlan was the most popular woman on Vine.
With 9 million followers and countless viral clips shared to the social video app, Furlan's online career was taking off—and the rest of the world was taking notice.
"For sure, Vine changed my whole life," Brittany tells the E! True Hollywood Story camera in this clip from Sunday's new episode, recalling the heightened public attention she received during her reign as the platform's "number one followed female." In March 2015, she was included in TIME magazine's "30 Most Influential People on the Internet" spread, alongside names like Janet Mock, Beyoncé and Barack Obama.
"My phone was ringing off the hook," she remembers, adding, "I had all these opportunities."
While increasing her professional prospects, Brittany says Vine bolstered her confidence too. Prior to becoming the service's most-watched woman (a term that eventually came to a close in November 2015), she describes herself as "really shy."
"I was like, the little kid that hid behind their mother or their father's leg," Tommy Lee's wife explains of her childhood disposition, noting the personality shift that gave rise to her boisterous cyber persona on Vine.
"I don't know what happened. It just all changed," Furlan continues. "And I just became this monster who constantly wanted to perform."
For more on Brittany's rise to Internet fame, check out the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of E! True Hollywood Story Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!