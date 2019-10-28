Jim Edmonds is speaking up.

Following reports the retired baseball pro filed for divorce from his wife of five years, Meghan King Edmonds, Jim has now publicly fired back at claims he cheated on her with their nanny.

"It's one thing to be accused of something. It's another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny," he declared in an Instagram post on Monday. "She's not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it's disgusting and irresponsible."

Edmonds continued, "Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn't mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bulls@!t without fighting back. Just because you're extremely whitty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn't give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way."