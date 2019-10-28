After weeks of seeing the same video and occasionally hearing her voice, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days finally revealed Maria, Caesar's Ukrainian girlfriend whom he has never met.

Caesar previously tried to get Maria to Mexico so they could meet, use edible underwear and get engaged. Her trip was canceled when Caesar didn't have enough money in his account to process the trip reservation. They broke up in Mexico, but got back together several weeks later…when it seemed Maria needed money. Caesar said the relationship felt brand-new again after the reconciliation.

"That's the love of my life," he said. "The love I have for Maria, it will never go away…We're meant to be together."