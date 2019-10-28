Bradley Cooper Makes Rare Appearance With 2-Year-Old Daughter Lea

Daddy's little girl is having her moment in the spotlight.

Bradley Coopermade a very rare public appearance with his 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper on Sunday at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The father-daughter duo—mom is Cooper's exIrina Shaykwere part of the star-studded guest list at the Mark Twain Prize Gala, where his A Star Is Born co-star Dave Chappellewas being honored. For the big event, Bradley and Lea coordinated their outfits, with the actor sporting a black suit and his tot dressed up in a black dress with silver stars, a puffer vest and white tights.

Naturally, the proud dad was all smiles as his little girl sat happily on his lap during the ceremony, which included appearances by John Legend, Tiffany Haddish, Common, Lorne Michaels, Chance The Rapper, Jon Stewart and Sarah Silverman, among others.

The duo's outing is an uncommon one, indeed.