Jennifer Lopez's latest look has us on the floor.

The triple threat is known to wow on the red carpet and she did just that on Sunday night as she glimmered in gold at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood. As the stars took the red carpet dressed to the nines, the Hustlers actress stood out in a golden strapless column gown by Reem Acra, accented with a bow at the back. The megawatt star accessorized with jewels by Harry Winston and further evoked modern '60s vibes with her hair in an intricate braided updo. Once again, when it comes to fashion, the star proved she's golden.

But, Lopez wasn't the only famous face to grace the red carpet with a winning look. Famous faces from every corner of Hollywood attended the annual awards, including Awkwafina, Sophia Loren, Jamie Foxx, Tom Hanks, Idina Menzel, Adam Sandler and many, many more.