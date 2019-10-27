Gabrielle Union-Wade and her 11-month-old daughter brought it.

The Breaking In actress got into the Halloween spirit a little early and dressed up as her iconic character, Isis, in the 2000 teen film, Bring It On. Not only was it major to see the 46-year-old star don that famous green "Clovers" cheerleading uniform, but she twinned with her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade. And the two served lewks in their costumes, too.

"Brought It," Gabrielle cheekily caption her Instagram post, alongside several sweet snaps of her and her daughter posing. She later added, "Ice Ice Ice... Its COLD asf."

Of course, the actress garnered a lot of attention from her famous friends. "It's like you walked right out of the film and it's present day," Ashley Graham wrote. Pose star Angelica Ross replied, "So adorable!!!! Go Clovers!!!"

In fact, Ross dressed as a Clovers cheerleader on Saturday night at the AHS 100th Episode Celebration.