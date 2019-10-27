by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 7:17 PM
Gabrielle Union-Wade and her 11-month-old daughter brought it.
The Breaking In actress got into the Halloween spirit a little early and dressed up as her iconic character, Isis, in the 2000 teen film, Bring It On. Not only was it major to see the 46-year-old star don that famous green "Clovers" cheerleading uniform, but she twinned with her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade. And the two served lewks in their costumes, too.
"Brought It," Gabrielle cheekily caption her Instagram post, alongside several sweet snaps of her and her daughter posing. She later added, "Ice Ice Ice... Its COLD asf."
Of course, the actress garnered a lot of attention from her famous friends. "It's like you walked right out of the film and it's present day," Ashley Graham wrote. Pose star Angelica Ross replied, "So adorable!!!! Go Clovers!!!"
In fact, Ross dressed as a Clovers cheerleader on Saturday night at the AHS 100th Episode Celebration.
This isn't the first time the L.A.'s Finest star has dressed her baby girl in the Bring It On cheer costume. Just last month, Gabrielle's 11-month-old rocked that famous green uniform, and nearly broke the internet.
What's more? It looks like Kirsten Dunst and Union are totally down for doing another Bring It On. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Dunst shared her thoughts on the iconic teen movie.
"I had no idea that Gabrielle was in it too and then it became, like, this whole Bring It On thing," she told Kelly Clarkson. "I was like, listen, if they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. It would be so fun!"
As of right now, there's only been chatter about doing another movie. But if another Bring It On happens, let's hope baby Kaavia makes an appearance... she already has the uniform!
