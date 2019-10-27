Sometimes, you just gotta poke fun at yourself.

That's exactly what Jaclyn Hill did at her Halloween party on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old YouTube personality took to Instagram Stories to show off her statement-making costume.

While Hill donned a curve-hugging little black dress and dazzling jewelry pieces, it was the playful words written across her body that really caught everyone's attention. Her costume featured the messages "canceled" and "she's canceled" in glittery red font. She took it even further by adding fake blood and scratches to her face and body.

One of her Twitter follower's wrote, "@jaclynhill's costume has me in stitches. i'm pissed i didn't think of it, although she looks better in a dress than i would." Another shared, ""I'm trying to fail forward" damn bitch that shit hit different."

It's clear the beauty influencer and cosmetics founder was cheekily referencing the backlash she received earlier this year with her lipstick line.