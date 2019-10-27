John Cena Says His Relationship Philosophy Isn't "Gender-Specific"

On Saturday, John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh took their relationship to the next level.

The couple, who sparked romance rumors back in March, made their red carpet debut during the premiere of the 42-year-old actor's new movie, Playing With Fire. The two posed for photos at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City.

At the premiere, the WWE wrestler spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his new boo, but also about his philosophy when it comes to dating and relationships.

When Cena was asked whether he has game, the actor simply answered, "No. If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future."

He added, "I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life,' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear."