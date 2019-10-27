Supernatural's Jared Padalecki Arrested for Assault in Texas

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 6:07 PM

Jared Padalecki

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jared Padalecki, one of the leading stars of the popular series Supernatural, was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly striking two people while visiting a bar in his native Texas.

The 37-year-old actor was arrested and booked into a jail in Austin around 4:30 a.m. and released in the mid-afternoon after posting bail, E! News has confirmed.

According to TMZ, the star allegedly struck a bartender in the face while outside of the Stereotype lounge. The outlet said a friend brought Padalecki outside to try to calm him down, after which the actor put the pal in a headlock.

TMZ said that Padalecki also got into a confrontation with the bar's general manager and struck him in the face as well. Police were called and when they arrived, the actor showed them a wad of cash, the outlet reported. TMZ posted several videos of Padalecki during some of the reported events.

Padalecki was arrested for two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication, the outlet said. A court date has not been made public.

Padalecki has not yet addressed his arrest. E! News has also reached out to the actor's rep for comment.

E! Online        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
