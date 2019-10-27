Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren Are #CoupleGoals During Red Carpet Debut

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Noah Centineo, Alexis Ren, Unicef UNICEF Masquerade Ball, Halloween

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Oh, it's official official

Noah Centineo and Alexis Ren just made their red carpet debut as a couple. 

Kicking off the pre-Halloween weekend, the two lovebirds attended the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in Los Angeles and walked the red carpet for the first time after making it Instagram official amid romance rumors

Centineo and Ren, which were first romantically linked in September after they were spotted looking cozy while out together, looked gorgeous as a pair at the event. 

The 22-year-old Dancing with the Stars contestant wore a dazzling silver dress with a thigh-high slit and matching silver heels while her 23-year-old beau kept things a little more casual as he paired sneakers with a black blazer. But in staying true to the theme of the night, the To All the Boys I Loved Before actor wore a silver mask. 

Neither Centineo or Ren posted about each other on social media during last night's event but Ren did share a couple of snaps on her Instagram Story of her makeup look for the ball. 

The two made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month when the Centineo posted a selfie video of himself sitting on a couch and jokingly scaring the Sports Illustrated model as she sat next to him while playing on her phone. It marked the first time the Masters of the Universe actor had posted about Ren on his Instagram. 

Watch

Single Noah Centineo Reveals His Ideal Girlfriend

While the two have not commented on their relationship, they're not shying away from a little online flirting.

Soon after Centineo's initial post, Ren posted a photo of a table with two coffees to go, writing, "Where's maaaahhh baby," to which he responded with a pic of himself holding up a coffee cup, writing, "I'm right here."

I mean, could it be any more obvious?! 

Now, we can't help but wonder if they'll be making even more public appearances as a couple for upcoming Halloween festivities. A couple's costume, perhaps? 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.