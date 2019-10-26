Spot-on!

Halsey and Evan Peters are making their romance red carpet official, after attending the AHS 100th Episode Celebration on Saturday night. Making their outing even more fun, the two certainly got into the Halloween spirit and donned a couple's costume for the fanciful affair.

The dynamic duo dressed as none other than Sonny and Cher. Name a more iconic couple... we'll wait.

However, the 25-year-old singer and American Horror Story actor didn't just wear any Sonny and Cher ensemble. They totally stole the show at the star-studded event wearing a rainbow-colored polka dot get-up.

It was spot-on.

For the special occasion, Halsey slipped into an asymmetrical dress that hugged her curves and showed off her tattoos. She also threw on dramatic false lashes and a long, straight black wig. The 32-year-old actor also went all out for his costume and rocked a matching polka dot blouse with a beige-colored suit.