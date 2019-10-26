Nicole Kidman's Birthday Tribute to Husband Keith Urban Will Make You Swoon

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 5:05 PM

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Instagram Selfie

Nicole Kidman/Instagram

It's a day to celebrate!

Nicole Kidman continues to prove that she and Keith Urban are the definition of couple goals. On Saturday, the Big Little Lies actress showered her husband with love on his 52nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday Keith Lionel.. you are so loved," she captioned her Instagram selfie, which she took of herself and her hubby.

Additionally, the country singer took to Instagram to show off the many gifts he received from his leading lady. "Thank you to EVERYONE for all the birthday love !!!!!!!!! (it's all in the details xxxx)," he shared, alongside a photo of the 52-year-old actress hiding behind a large bouquet of red roses, which were placed near an abundance of gifts and blue balloons.

All in all, the Oscar winner made fans' hearts melt with her sweet birthday tribute to Urban. It was short but oh so sweet!

It's crazy to think they've been married since 2006, considering they still appear to be in newlywed bliss

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Preach Importance of Music Fans

Earlier this summer, the Big Little Lies star opened up about her husband's music and not feeling the need to censor it from their two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

"I don't censor his art," she during an interview on Breakfast With the Stars With Kyle & Jackie O. "If I can be a muse for it."

Moreover, Kidman talked about being a "tour wife" back in April with Vanity Fair and also touched on how she and Keith make their marriage work.

[It's] extremely simple with what we want from each other and what we want from a relationship," she said. "Just peas in a pod in that regard."

From the looks of their relationship, we're sure they plan on celebrating many more birthdays together!

