It's a day to celebrate!

Nicole Kidman continues to prove that she and Keith Urban are the definition of couple goals. On Saturday, the Big Little Lies actress showered her husband with love on his 52nd birthday.

"Happy Birthday Keith Lionel.. you are so loved," she captioned her Instagram selfie, which she took of herself and her hubby.

Additionally, the country singer took to Instagram to show off the many gifts he received from his leading lady. "Thank you to EVERYONE for all the birthday love !!!!!!!!! (it's all in the details xxxx)," he shared, alongside a photo of the 52-year-old actress hiding behind a large bouquet of red roses, which were placed near an abundance of gifts and blue balloons.

All in all, the Oscar winner made fans' hearts melt with her sweet birthday tribute to Urban. It was short but oh so sweet!

It's crazy to think they've been married since 2006, considering they still appear to be in newlywed bliss!