Halsey and Evan Peters Show PDA in Coordinating Costumes at Her Halloween Party

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 1:41 PM

Halsey, Evan Peters

Romance ghouls.

Halsey and Evan Peters are certainly getting into the spooky season, especially after they were spotted rocking matching Halloween costumes on Friday night. The two walked hand-in-hand as they left the 25-year-old singer's Almost Famous Halloween bash.

Instead of opting for something sweet and sexy, the duo dressed as Juggalos, which is the nickname for fans of the hip-hop group Insane Clown Posse. Halsey and the American Horror Story actor went all out for their costumes, too. The two painted their faces with extremely exaggerated makeup and rocked T-shirts of the music duo.

However, it appears the Nightmare singer dressed as Marilyn Manson for the first part of her fun-filled party. "resident goths," she captioned her Instagram post, where she showed off her white latex leather bodysuit, vibrant red-orange wig, colorful makeup and thigh-high boots. 

Additionally, it looks like the two are Instagram official, because Halsey shared a snapshot of her posing with the 32-year-old star.

Earlier this week, the two were spotted getting cozy during an afternoon outing in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

At the beginning of this month, the duo sparked romance rumors when they were seen at Six Flags together.

"Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan's," a source told E! News at the time of their first hangout. "A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It's still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out."

According to the same insider, Halsey and British musician Yungblud called it quits in September, after dating for nearly a year.

"It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky," the source shared. "She's been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority."

The 32-year-old actor also got out of a longtime relationship with actress Emma Roberts earlier this year.

