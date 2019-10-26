Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel May Have Won Halloween...Again

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 9:26 AM

2019 Casamigos Halloween Party, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Courtesy of Casamigos

Take note, Heidi KlumJustin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel are also in the running for best Halloween costumes.

What did they decide on this year? If you ask Timberlake, he might say, "It's Gonna Be Me."

On Friday, the two attended the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills for the first time. Biel, 37, dressed up as her husband, sporting a curly wig to channel his iconic *NSYNC look. Timberlake, 38, went as her microphone. Two more guests joined them as other members of the boy band.

During their date night, Biel made a beeline for the refreshments table and grabbed a container of French fries, which she fed her husband through his large costume. The two chatted with many attendees, including Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber and wife Cindy Crawford. Timberlake and Biel were later spotted on the dance floor, packing on the PDA and showcased their best dance moves.

Other celebs who attended the party included Lisa RinnaParis HiltonLaverne Cox and The Hills: New Beginnings star and Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, who spent time with a couple of girlfriends.

Also spotted: Nina Dobrev, who dressed up like Billie EilishGerard Butler and Ryan Phillippe, who hung out with some male friends.

See photos from the party and other pics of stars celebrating Halloween 2019:

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

While Timberlake and Biel have debuted amazing family costumes on Halloween in recent years with their son Silas, now 4, this is the first time the two have showcased a couple's costume at a celebrity event.

Last year, the family dressed up as Harley Quinn, Robin and Batman from the LEGO Batman Movie. In 2017, they went as Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and Woody from the Toy Story movies. The year before, they dressed up as characters from the animated Trolls film, which featured Timberlake's voice acting and his music.

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

