It's getting hot in here!

Modern Family fans have something to look forward to this season! Former soccer star and current Hollywood heartthrob David Beckham is making an appearance for the shows final season, and from this first-look video courtesy of other newly announced guest star Courteney Cox, it looks like it's going to get steamy. The Friends alum posted a video slideshow of her appearance on the series along with some of the cast and a shot of her and David getting cozy in a hot tub together.

"Too hot in the hot tub," Courteney captioned the post. Courteney and David are not the only A-listers bringing the star power to the 11th and final season of Modern Family. Talent like Jordan Peele, Edward Norton and Elizabeth Banks have already been confirmed to make guest appearances this season as well.

With the end of the series near, fans can still be excited for what's to come. Because the final season is promised to be one of their best yet.