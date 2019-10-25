Amber Portwood Strikes Plea Deal in Domestic Battery Arrest

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 5:02 PM

Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood is one step closer to putting her legal drama behind her. 

The Teen Mom star reached a plea deal in her domestic battery arrest and will not serve time in prison, E! News has learned. As part of the agreement, Us Weekly reports she will receive one felony charge and be under probation for one year. After successfully completing probation, Portwood's felony charge is set to be lowered to a misdemeanor. 

Authorities arrested and charged the reality TV personality in July following an alleged altercation with her then-boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. In light of the incident, Glennon sought custody of their young son James, but a judge has since lifted the no-contact order previously set in place between Amber and her child. 

Portwood has strongly denied attacking Glennon with what prosecutors previously described as a machete. According to an affidavit obtained by E! News, Portwood wielded the weapon at Glennon and hit him with her shoe while he was holding baby James. 

Amber Portwood Considers Ex Gary Shirley Part of the Family

During a sit-down interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky that aired during a Teen Mom OG reunion special in Sept., Portwood called the allegations "insane." 

"I opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself," she said, referencing her long history of legal drama. "You haven't heard s--t from me since then. I haven't got in trouble one time. But all of a sudden, I'm running after my kid and [Andrew] with a machete? You're insane."

As for Amber's future, a source tells E! News she is "hopeful" she and Andrew will soon reach a custody agreement regarding James. She currently receives supervised visitation with him and is in the midst of filming the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

Amber also shares custody of her daughter, 10-year-old Leah, with ex Gary Shirley

TAGS/ Amber Portwood , Teen Mom , Arrests , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
