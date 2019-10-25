Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Couple Update

A few episodes into season 16 of Grey's Anatomy, so much has changed.

People have new jobs at other hospitals, people are going to jail, people are in the midst of one of the ugliest breakups the show has ever had, and we're just here to help you keep track of all of it.

Currently on the ABC drama, Meredith and DeLuca are dealing with Mer's continued legal troubles (and that article she accidentally published), which isn't easy on either of them, while Jo is still recovering from last season's trauma and processing what she learned in therapy, while taking on a new job as an attending, alongside Alex's new job as chief at another hospital.