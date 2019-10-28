Torrid's Harry Potter Size-Inclusive Collection Is Pure Magic

by Jake Thompson | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 4:00 AM
Trying to look effortlessly chic with just a wave of your wand? Well now you can thanks to Torrid's new plus size Harry Potter clothing collection. With Halloween on our mind, we can't get enough of these WICKED new looks from the fan favorite plus size clothing line that's every dementor's dream.
From sleep robes that map out the Forbidden Forest to cardigans in your favorite house colors, the new capsule collection has everything you need to show what a dedicated HP fan you are! Looking for a whimsical dress to wow at the Yule Ball? We got you. Want to add a Deathly Hallows cloak to complete any look? Done!
The best part? The price points would make Molly Weasley the happiest witch because they are seriously on sale! With nearly 30% off on all new items, you can bring a little magic home for yourself or your loved ones with the impending holiday season right around the corner. Our favorite? This retro-inspired Gryffindor dress with a stylish pussybow.
Here are five of our favorites below.
Enchant the crowds with this cape coat that features a sleeveless inner layer, flowing cape outer layer, a belt that nips you in, and embroidery stitched along the hem, which reads ‘Always' in gold-tone threading.
You'll love this darling retro-inspired button-front dress with a fit and flare silhouette and a lot of Harry Potter magic.
Snuggle up in this Harry Potter sleep robe with metallic celestial symbols and wands.
A relaxed cardigan is complete with a yellow and black relaxed 'H' patch, varsity stripes and a contrast trim that is perfect for any Hufflepuff's ensemble. Also available in Gryffindor, Ravenclaw and Slytherin.
Hogwarts can remind you of home too, with this mid-weight Harry Potter sweater that features a holiday pattern and the Hogwarts crest.
Shop the entire Torrid x Harry Potter collection at Torrid.com!
