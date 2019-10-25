While fans are looking at Selena Gomez now, Taylor Swifthas been there behind the scenes.

This week, the 27-year-old songstress emerged from her musical break with not one, but two new tracks and accompanying music videos back to back: "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now." Considering the songs paint a picture of a woman burned by love and heartbreak rising from the ashes, listeners naturally drew connections between Gomez's new tunes and her infamous longtime romance with Justin Bieber.

While she's avoided outright naming him in her new material, recent interviews have only further alluded to Gomez's formerly broken heart, including a new sit-down between Zane Lowe and Gomez's longtime gal pal, Swift, on Friday for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, "New Music Daily."

During the chat, the "Lover" performer had high praise for her famous friend's new work, or as Swift put it, "her best stuff." "I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life," she told Lowe of Gomez. "She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff."

Swift further hinted at Gomez's rollercoaster personal ride. "I'm really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go through and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people, that's what kind of song this is," she added.