by Corinne Heller | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 1:43 PM
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic has found its leading lady.
Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, who currently stars on the Netflix teen series The Society, has been cast in the new film as the late King of Rock and Roll's wife Priscilla Presley, Warner Bros. Pictures announced in a statement on Friday.
"Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right," Luhrmann said. "She's an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin's Elvis."
It was announced in September that Austin Butler will play Elvis.
"I just gotta say how profoundly honored I am that Baz invited me on this journey with him," the actor told E! News' Justin Sylvester after the news came out. "It's truly the privilege of a lifetime. It's gonna be an extensive exploration process."
Luhrmann will direct the film, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Craig Pearce. He is also one of the producers. Filming is set to begin early next year in Queensland, Australia.
Elvis, one of the most popular and influential music stars of all time and a '50s and '60s sex symbol, married Priscilla, now 74 and a former actress, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas in 1967. Their daughter, Lisa Marie was born the following year. Elvis and Priscilla broke up in 1972 and divorced a year later.
In 1982, Priscilla, who at the time had control over the late star's estate, opened up his Graceland mansion in Memphis up to the public. It remains a popular tourist destination.
Elvis died at age 42 of a heart attack in 1977, following years of drug use. His fiancée Ginger Alden found him on the floor of his bathroom at Graceland.
