It is a night of celebration for the stars at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Many of the show's presenters, performers and attendees are stopping by the exclusive E! PCAs portrait studio to take some unforgettable pics.

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, who is up for The Competition Contestant of 2019 at this year's PCAs, looked as handsome as ever when he posed backstage in a tailored suit while television personality Wells Adams and E! News host Will Marfuggi also looked dapper while posing. Their snaps are definite must-sees!

We couldn't get enough of radio personality Tanya Rad, who is up for The Pop Podcast of 2019 for Scrubbing In, and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski posing together. Do you think Rad will walk away with another PCA tonight after winning in the same category last year?

E!'s Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart also brought their fashion A-game to the portrait studio and the results are stunning.