EJ Johnson Just Dressed Up as Paris Hilton for Her Star-Studded Halloween Party

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 10:31 AM

EJ Johnson, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

Dressing up as the host of the Halloween party? That's hot!

One week before the spooky holiday officially rolls into town, Paris Hilton decided to host a celebration where attendees dressed to impress.

For starters, the hostess didn't disappoint with her warrior princess costume that featured heart-shaped sunglasses and a white sheer cape.

But it's Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum EJ Johnson who is grabbing the attention of pop culture fans thanks to his take on Paris.

"Boudoir Barbie," he shared on Instagram Stories when teasing his look that included a pink sheer gown with furry sleeves and a white pair of shorts. When leaving the Beverly Hills party, EJ was also carrying a turquoise Hermes bag and was barefoot.

Based on social media, guests were able to dance the night away and drink shots from fake medication bottles. As for the costumes, let's just say attendees including Kendra Wilkinson, Larsa Pippen and Shanina Shaik went all out.

Take a look at some of our favorite looks in our Halloween gallery below.

EJ Johnson, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID

EJ Johnson

Whoever said Halloween costumes can't be glamorous and comfy clearly hasn't seen the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star's look.

Lele Pons, Paris Hilton, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

Instagram

Paris Hilton

YouTuber Lele Pons is able to reunite with her close friend while showcasing their fierce Halloween costumes for 2019.

Larsa Pippen, Shanina Shaik, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID

Larsa Pippen & Shanina Shaik

Hey ladies! The models turns up the heat a week before Halloween with their clever costumes. Shanina went for Catherine Zeta-Jones' Elena character in The Mask of Zorro.

Jasmine Tookes, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID

Jasmine Tookes

And the winner for best Power Ranger in Hollywood goes to this supermodel!

Brooklyn Beckham, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID

Brooklyn Beckham

After attending the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, David Beckham's son steps out in a unique costume. Rumor is Brooklyn's ex Hana Cross and her new boyfriend Nasser Alfallah were in attendance as well.

Kendra Wilkinson, DJ Friese, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID

Kendra Wilkinson

The Kendra On Top star sports a sexy mermaid look with a special tiara while attending the party with close friend Donald Friese.

Paris Jackson, Gabriel Glenn, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID

Paris Jackson

Are their Scooby snacks in the building?! The model and rumored boyfriend Gabriel Glenn dress up as Shaggy and Scooby-Doo for Paris' special bash.

Ryan Phillippe, Paris Hilton Halloween Party

GAMR/NGRE / BACKGRID

Ryan Phillippe

You can run, you can hide but you can't escape the paparazzi in this Halloween costume.

