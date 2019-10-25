Queen Elizabeth II Is Hiring: Here's How You Can Get Close to Royalty

Do you have what it takes?

Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a Personal Assistant to work out of the Buckingham Palace. The position was officially listed on the Royal Household website and LinkedIn for those a little more technologically savvy. So what exactly does being the right-hand man—or woman—to the Queen entail?

According to the official job description, the right candidate would play a very important role in the palace. "It's delivering support at the heart of a world famous institution," the description began. "It's feeling inspired to deliver to the very highest standards, and it's supporting The Royal Family in their official duties. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

This role will be anything but boring. The official duties promise that the potential candidate will hit the ground running from the start. "It's a fast paced and high profile environment, and you'll have responsibility from day one," the listing shared. "Yet you'll rise to the challenge and will be proud of the part you play."