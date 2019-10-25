Look at them now.

Hailey Bieber is showing some support for Selena Gomez amid her new music release. Earlier this week, the singer dropped "Lose You to Love Me," a powerful ballad about saying goodbye to a past love. The song, which is already topping the charts, references Selena's on-off relationship with Justin Bieber. The lyrics even note that the "Sorry" artist moved on from his relationship with Selena "two months" after their split.

As #Jelena fans might recall, Justin and Selena broke up for the last time in early 2018. Justin then went on to rekindle his romance with his now-wife, Hailey.

Shortly after Selena dropped her new song this week, Hailey took to her Instagram Story to share what she was listening to at the time, "I'll Kill You" by Summer Walker. After posting this to her Story, many fans believed that Hailey was throwing shade at Selena, but Hailey denied the speculation, calling it "BS."