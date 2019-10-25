by Chris Harnick | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 9:01 AM
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura and Aladin are dunzo, and both reality stars have taken to the internet to tell their side of the story.
After the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way reunion, E! News learned that despite saying they would go to marriage counseling, Laura and Aladin called it quits. Laura went on a podcast to give her side of the story. There, she said Aladin changed when the money ran out and he learned she would not be able to bring him to Canada (where she's from) on a visa. Now, Aladin took to Instagram to air his pieces of dirty laundry.
In a series of video posts (which were done with help, he admitted), Aladin addressed a number of topics that were featured on the show, brought up by Laura on the podcast and included at the "Couples Tell All" two-part reunion. Aladin said English is his third language, he should've had a translator for the reunion, but didn't and that is why he appeared agitated at times and took to Instagram to tell his side of the story.
"Her behavior since we separated has only reinforced my belief that this was not the right partner for me. Lies about a pregnancy and miscarriage, physical abuse, money, cheating, accusations of me being gay, etc. Keep in mind that she is the only who just went on TV kissing another man while still married and saying that he knows how to satisfy. So, it is obvious that if there was infidelity, it was on her part, not mine," Aladin wrote in an Instagram post.
Regarding the beginning of their relationship, Aladin said he was catfished. Laura previously admitted on camera that she catfished her ex-husband when she discovered he was cheating on her.
"I was catfished. Plan and simple. When Laura and I met online, she shared photos that portrayed her to be much younger than she is. Her photo, as I discovered later, were highly edited. Even she admitted to this during taping, but no one paid any attention to it. She told me she was 40 years old and I believed her. I did not even know she was using fake hair extensions, etc. When we met in person, I was surprised, but I already had feelings for the person I thought she was. We had already decided to get married before even meeting. How else would we have had all documents necessary during this trip to get the marriage registered?" he wrote.
Through a number of posts, Aladin addressed the claims that he used her for money and as a way to get into Canada.
"She said she could sponsor me, and I believed her. I sent the money for the sponsorship application and found out this summer that she lied and never actually submitted it. She used the money and just spent it. She repeatedly lied and said she had and that we were just waiting. Since then, I have learned from an immigration consultant that she could not have sponsored me as she herself was not in Canada. We did submit an application for a visitor visa early this year, which was denied. I was perfectly happy having her join me in Qatar," he claimed.
According to Aladin, the three-day wedding that was filmed for the show was his last-ditch effort to prove his love. "Throughout the 3-day wedding I felt deep down that it was a mistake, but it was my last-ditch effort to prove my love and hope that she would change. She did not. She only continued to belittle and disrespect me. The honeymoon and her desire for fame at all costs were the proverbial nail in the coffin," he said.
As for now, well, he's doing what any reality star does after being on a show and getting fans. He's starting some kind of business.
"If there had been any hope for a reconciliation post-show, it is completely gone now. I am focused on myself for now and I am excited to announced that I have started my own business," he wrote. "The official launch and details are to come in the next week or two."
Request for comment from TLC to see if Laura would be addressing Aladin's claims was not immediately returned.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
