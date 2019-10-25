Justin Timberlake Is Totally Turned on By Jessica Biel's '80s Look

Til' the day our life is through, this we promise you: Justin Timberlakeand Jessica Biel just had the best Instagram interaction to date.

Earlier this week, the Limetown actress underwent an epic '80s makeover for a hilarious skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Biel's getup included an acid wash denim dress with shoulder pads, vintage embroidery and a studded red leather belt. To complete the look, she teased her brunette tresses up high in a half-up, half-down pony and accessorized with a scrunchie and oversized round glasses.

"@jimmyfallon sent me back to the 80s tonight and honestly? Didn't hate it," she wrote on Instagram. "Watch us TRY and keep a straight face on @fallontonight!!!"

It may sound like quite the ensemble, but her husband loved it. Like, really loved it. "Uh... bring this outfit home and..." he wrote alongside a heart-eyed emoji. Sounds like there may be some, uh, NSFW activities going down at the Timberlake-Biel household later.