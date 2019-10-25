Julie Andrews Weighs In on Those Princess Diaries 3 Rumors

A queen is never late to movie news. Everyone else is simply early.

During a Thursday appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Julie Andrews dished on whether The Princess Diaries 3 is already in the works.

"Well, the truth is I haven't heard," Andrews, who plays Queen Clarisse Renaldi of Genovia, told host Andy Cohen. "But there's been talk about it for quite a while. I think [co-star Anne Hathaway] had or is having a second child and she's busy and I've been busy. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn't, I wouldn't have known about it."

Conversely, Hathaway⁠—a.k.a Mia Thermopolis—confessed earlier this year that the film is indeed further along than what Andrews suggested. "There is a script for the third movie," the Devil Wears Prada actress told the host. "There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen."