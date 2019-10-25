Now paging Dr. Jackie Walters! We're suffering from a case of serious drama.

Just when you thought Married to Medicine couldn't get any juicier this season, E! News has received an exclusive first look at the midseason trailer. Spoiler alert: It's about to get even better!

From the looks of things, several friendships are about to be tested as Bravo cameras roll.

While Dr. Jackie has had some bumps with Mariah Huq, the remaining episodes appear to involve complications with longtime BFF Dr. Simone Whitmore and newbie Buffie Purselle.

"You said, ‘Buffy, you're infertile," the newest cast member shared before Dr. Heavenly Kimes decided to get involved.