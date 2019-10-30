OMG Look At Her Butt! A Roundup of Botched's Biggest Behinds

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Oct. 30, 2019 5:00 AM
Dun-d-d-dun-dun-d-d-dun-dun…
Babies got back (way too much, medically speaking) in this wild compilation video highlighting Botched's most memorable backsides. After declining to help enthusiastic patient Martina Big increase her butt implants to match her breasts—which sport the "largest implants in Europe," according to the Germany native—Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif meet Patricia, a steel mill worker walking around with 2100 cc's in each cheek.
"Anatomically, she puts the maximus in gluteus," quips Dr. Dubrow while examining Patricia's larger-than-life behind, which is teetering on the edge of too-large-for-life and will likely become so if enhanced in the ways she's hoping for.
As the plastic surgeon explains, injecting excess fat into any part of the body (even if it's been re-purposed from a different region) risks "blocking circulation" to the lungs, which can be fatal.
The specialist gives similar advice to recent patient Natasha Crown, who believes "bigger is better" and lives by that mantra in most every way she's able.
Look back at all three cases—and note both Botched doctors' reactions—in the mashup video above! And for more hysterical one-liners from the likes of Drs. Dubrow and Nassif, check out the photos below.
Watch the season 6 premiere of Botched Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m., only on E!
E!
It's not everyday that Paul gets a compliment from Terry!
Brett Malec/E!
Mo' money, mo' problems.
Brett Malec/E!
Zoolander, who?
Article continues below
Brett Malec/E!
TMI!
Brett Malec/E!
Can't argue with that!
Brett Malec/E!
Don't listen to him, Paul!
Article continues below
Brett Malec/E!
Right?
Brett Malec/E!
No problem!
Brett Malec/E!
Can't argue with that!
Article continues below
Brett Malec/E!
Paul's bringing sexy back!
Brett Malec/E!
LOL!
Brett Malec/E!
Hair today, gone tomorrow!
Article continues below
Well ok then, Dr. Dubrow!
Lots of jokes in this office!
See they are friends, too!
Article continues below
Quite a few things on this show are disgusting...
Truth.
On the Botched reunion, Dr. Nassif revealed a secret about Dr. Dubrow!
Article continues below
Dr. Terry Dubrow doesn't hide his emotions when hearing crazy stories from patients! This is his classic "Are you serious?" face.
Tune-in for an all-new episode of Botched this Sunday at 10/9c on E!
Dr. Paul Nassif had to repeat this one out loud himself before he believed it.
When dealing with difficult patient Janice Dickinson, Dr. Dubrow holds nothing back.
Article continues below
We can't believe Dr. Nassif shared this '70s throwback pic!
Dr. Nassif is not a Justin Bieber fan! His patient Toby Sheldon, Justin's look alike, can't believe it!
Dr. Dubrow wants to swoop in and save the day!
Tune-in for an all-new episode of Botched this Sunday at 10/9c on E!
Article continues below
Remember when Dr. Nassif admitted he's not used to seeing a lot of drag?! His patient Adam, #1 Madonna impersonator, was quite a shock to him!
Dr. Dubrow looks pretty impressed with Kimber Jame's vaginal reconstruction. His face is priceless!
This one pretty much says it all. This is probably our favorite Dr. Dubrow moment so far!
Article continues below
Can't get enough of these two? Tune in to Botched's upcoming season premiere for a whole lot more!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?