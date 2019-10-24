Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Booty in Throwback From Victoria's Secret Angel Halloween Costume

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Halloween, Victorias Sectret Models

SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday to post a throwback photo from last year's Halloween celebrations. In Oct. 2018, Kendall and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressed as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween.

In her #TBT photo, Kendall can be seen wearing Victoria's Secret Angel wings and lingerie—with her backside in full view.

"last year's halloween [angel emoji]," Kendall captioned the social media snap—which has received over 3 million likes.

In response to the 23-year-old star's picture, fellow supermodel Joan Smalls joked in the comments, "Ummmm put them buns away [hot face emoji]."

Kendall's sis Khloe also commented, "Not normal how perfect you are to me. That tush [drooling emojis]."

As fans of the E! star will know, Kendall walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Watch

Kendall Jenner's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Comeback

A Victoria's Secret Angel is not the only outfit Kendall donned for Halloween last year. She also dressed up as a witch and a fembot for the holiday, while pal Fai Khadra dressed as Austin Powers. 

In celebration of the upcoming holiday, let's take a look back at all of the photos from the Kardashian-Jenner's 2018 Halloween celebrations!

Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Halloween, Victorias Sectret Models

SplashNews.com

Angels

Kourtney KardashianKim KardashianKylie JennerKendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian walk an imaginary Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.

"I opened the show. Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5'1" angel," Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian, Victoria's Secret Angel, Halloween

Twitter

Kim K's secret

Kim Kardashian wore some real Victoria's Secret Angel wings for a photo shoot with her sisters.

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Hi Candice

Kylie wears the bodysuit real Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel wore during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Thirsty?

The reality star and her friends dress up as the Fantanas from the Fanta commercials.

Kylie Jenner, Barbie, Instagram

@gregswalesart

Come on Barbie, Let's Go Party

The makeup mogul turned plastic for Halloween as a Barbie—box included!

Kylie Jenner, Halloween 2018

gregswales.com

Totally Hair Barbie

The reality star channeled this iconic 1992 doll. Her stylist Jill Jacobs worked with fashion designer Bryan Hearns to create the look. He told E! News, "They let me know she wanted to go full on Barbie, and we went from there. Kylie chose a few Barbie styles she liked and I worked with Jill Jacobs to make them a reality."

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Rawr!

Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Dressed Up Like Pam

Kim Kardashian wore a Pamela Anderson costume this Halloween.

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

A Pop Star

Kourtney Kardashian dressed up like Ariana Grande and even received a little love from the singer.

Article continues below

Saint West, Reign Disick, Halloween

Instagram

Like Father, Like Son

Saint West dressed up like Kanye West from the music video "I Love It." Reign Disick also joined in on the fun and looked like Lil Pump.

North West, Penelope Disick, Halloween

Instagram

Cute Cousins

North West and Penelope Disick also paid tribute to the music video by dressing up as sparkling and still water.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

A Unicorn Sighting

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were matching unicorns for the tot's first Halloween. 

Article continues below

True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Family Gathering

Khloe, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True had a family Halloween celebration together.

Kendall Jenner, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Witchin'

Kendall Jenner is a fancy witch.

True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Cool True

Khloe couldn't help but share several shots of her daughter in multiple costumes including the Pottery Barn Kids baby panda costume

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Ready for Flight

Kylie Jenner's baby girl was ready to fly away this Halloween. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Sunny With a Chance of Stormi

Kylie and Stormi dressed up together as a play on the little girl's name.

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

A Beautiful Butterfly

Kylie Jenner found some wings for this Halloween. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Halloween

Instagram

Skeleton Stormi

Kylie celebrated Halloween by matching with her baby girl. 

Kendall Jenner, Fai Khadra, Halloween

Instagram

Feeling Groovy

The supermodel channeled an Austin Powers fembot for a costume this year. 

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Halloween , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Kardashian News , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.