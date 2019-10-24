SplashNews.com
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 24, 2019 2:14 PM
SplashNews.com
Kendall Jenner is getting in the Halloween spirit.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Thursday to post a throwback photo from last year's Halloween celebrations. In Oct. 2018, Kendall and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner dressed as Victoria's Secret Angels for Halloween.
In her #TBT photo, Kendall can be seen wearing Victoria's Secret Angel wings and lingerie—with her backside in full view.
"last year's halloween [angel emoji]," Kendall captioned the social media snap—which has received over 3 million likes.
In response to the 23-year-old star's picture, fellow supermodel Joan Smalls joked in the comments, "Ummmm put them buns away [hot face emoji]."
Kendall's sis Khloe also commented, "Not normal how perfect you are to me. That tush [drooling emojis]."
As fans of the E! star will know, Kendall walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway in 2015, 2016, and 2018.
A Victoria's Secret Angel is not the only outfit Kendall donned for Halloween last year. She also dressed up as a witch and a fembot for the holiday, while pal Fai Khadra dressed as Austin Powers.
In celebration of the upcoming holiday, let's take a look back at all of the photos from the Kardashian-Jenner's 2018 Halloween celebrations!
SplashNews.com
Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian walk an imaginary Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway.
"I opened the show. Thank you @victoriassecret for making me the first ever 5'1" angel," Kourtney wrote on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian wore some real Victoria's Secret Angel wings for a photo shoot with her sisters.
Kylie wears the bodysuit real Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel wore during the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Article continues below
The reality star and her friends dress up as the Fantanas from the Fanta commercials.
@gregswalesart
The makeup mogul turned plastic for Halloween as a Barbie—box included!
gregswales.com
The reality star channeled this iconic 1992 doll. Her stylist Jill Jacobs worked with fashion designer Bryan Hearns to create the look. He told E! News, "They let me know she wanted to go full on Barbie, and we went from there. Kylie chose a few Barbie styles she liked and I worked with Jill Jacobs to make them a reality."
Article continues below
Rawr!
Kim Kardashian wore a Pamela Anderson costume this Halloween.
Kourtney Kardashian dressed up like Ariana Grande and even received a little love from the singer.
Article continues below
Saint West dressed up like Kanye West from the music video "I Love It." Reign Disick also joined in on the fun and looked like Lil Pump.
North West and Penelope Disick also paid tribute to the music video by dressing up as sparkling and still water.
Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson were matching unicorns for the tot's first Halloween.
Article continues below
Khloe, Tristan Thompson and their daughter True had a family Halloween celebration together.
Kendall Jenner is a fancy witch.
Khloe couldn't help but share several shots of her daughter in multiple costumes including the Pottery Barn Kids baby panda costume.
Article continues below
Kylie Jenner's baby girl was ready to fly away this Halloween.
Kylie and Stormi dressed up together as a play on the little girl's name.
Kylie Jenner found some wings for this Halloween.
Article continues below
Kylie celebrated Halloween by matching with her baby girl.
The supermodel channeled an Austin Powers fembot for a costume this year.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?