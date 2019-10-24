Mackenzie McKee is ready to give her husband a second chance.

Close to two months after announcing she was "freshly single," the Teen Mom OG star had a big announcement to make on Instagram.

As it turns out, she's back together with her husband Josh McKee who recently planned an unforgettable proposal.

"This man.... I will never forget my 25th birthday. 6 hours of opening up clues and going on a scavenger hunt," she shared on social media with a collage of photos from the romantic moment. "Even putting on a dress you picked out."

Mackenzie continued, "I still can't believe the work God has done. My ring is beautiful and I choose you over and over. Here's to new beginnings in Christ. #youdonthavetounderstandourlovestory."