Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Like any long-running series, Grey's Anatomy has been through a fair share of cast changes. Now in season 16, there are a few OG cast members still attending to patients at Grey Sloan Memorial and quite a few new newer faces among the ranks of the MDs roaming the hospital halls.

In the Thursday, Oct. 24 episode, "Breathe Again," Meredith has a court hearing after skipping out on her community service. Meanwhile, Bailey and Jo deal with a patient that Jo realizes is from a treatment facility. And when Richard and Gemma grab breakfast together, things go awry.

Kim Raver Tells Grey's Anatomy Season Premiere Secrets

Below, get a look at ABC's new season 16 portraits of your favorite Grey's Anatomy docs. And of course there are two images of queen Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Meredith Grey

Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Grey.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Andrew DeLuca

Giacomo Gianniotti as Dr. DeLuca.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Amelia Shepherd

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Shepherd.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Teddy Altman

Kim Raver as Dr. Altman.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Owen Hunt

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Hunt.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Levi Schmitt

Jake Borelli as Dr. Schmitt.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Alex Karev

Justin Chambers as Dr. Karev.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Dr. Thomas Koracick

Greg Germann as Dr. Koracick.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Richard Weber

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Weber.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Miranda Bailey

Chandra Wilson as Dr. Bailey.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Atticus Lincoln

Chris Carmack as Dr. "Link".

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Maggie Pierce

Kelly McCreary as Dr. Pierce.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Jackson Avery

Jesse Williams as Dr. Avery

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Jo Karev

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Karev

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Catherine Fox

Debbie Allen as Dr. Fox

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.

