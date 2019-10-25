How Samantha Bee Conquered Late Night

Four seasons in, she's still swinging. The first woman to helm an evening satirical news show, she addressed the absurdity of that right off the bat, hosting a faux press conference about her plan to break up the so-called boy's club.

She followed up that opening salvo by dissecting the New Hampshire debate between then-presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton ("Everybody is agreeing so tersely. I just had a flashback to the month before my parents finally admitted they were getting a divorce,"), joking about how three of the Republican candidates failed to make it to the podiums at their debate "and that was just the first domino in a cascade of fail," and recounting Jeb Bush's cringey "please clap" gaffe. Ah, the early months of 2016.

Nearly four years later, with the exception of newcomer Lilly Singh, Bee remains the sole female voice in late night—a mantle she's not all that thrilled to carry.

"It is not exciting to me to be the last woman standing in this space. It's not what I want," she told Rolling Stone in April. "It's a huge loss that Sarah [Silverman]'s show [I Love You, America] is off the air, that Michelle's show [The Break With Michelle Wolf] is off the air, that Robin's show [The Rundown With Robin Thede] is off the air. It's bulls--t. I thought we had learned a lesson, that other voices could emerge and tell a different tale of what's happening. But that's not bearing out."