Happy birthday, Drake!

The "God's Plan" artist turns 33 today, and he's been celebrating all week long. On Monday night, Drake headed to Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles to party with his pals, including Rihanna. Then on Wednesday, Drake threw a bash at Goya Studios in L.A. with celebs Adele, Chris Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs and more stars.

"Drake's birthday was at Goya Studios on Wednesday night and had a 1920s mob gangster theme," a source tells E! News. "Guests included Adele, Kylie Jenner, Chris Brown, Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Larsa Pippen, P. Diddy and Future. They were all given bracelets that said the 6th Family as they entered."

"Inside the dimly lit soundstage a DJ was spinning music and a casino area was set up with a Tangiers sign," the insider continues. "There were mafia references everywhere with lights that said 'Bada Bing, 6th Family' and a photo backdrop with 'Usual Suspects' written on it."