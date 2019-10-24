It's time to give back.

There are many reasons to love power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. From the moment they made their love official, they've been giving us couple goals on the red carpet, at home with family and while on location for work, but they've just given the world another incredible reason to love their love.

When the duo saw a group in need, they were quick to lend a hand and make a difference in a major way. After teacher Brooke Goins took to Facebook earlier this month to share some devastating news about students at her school not being able to get the food they need, the viral post caught the eye of Jennifer and Alex, and they stepped up to the plate.

"When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help," Jennifer posted on her Instagram page with a video of students receiving meals. "We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!"