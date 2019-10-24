MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID
It's time to give back.
There are many reasons to love power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. From the moment they made their love official, they've been giving us couple goals on the red carpet, at home with family and while on location for work, but they've just given the world another incredible reason to love their love.
When the duo saw a group in need, they were quick to lend a hand and make a difference in a major way. After teacher Brooke Goins took to Facebook earlier this month to share some devastating news about students at her school not being able to get the food they need, the viral post caught the eye of Jennifer and Alex, and they stepped up to the plate.
"When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help," Jennifer posted on her Instagram page with a video of students receiving meals. "We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!"
The musician and businesswoman went onto reveal that she and Alex are part owners in a company that was able to help make this donation possible. "I don't know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school's food pantry," she explained. "This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos."
No matter where fame has taken her, Jennifer has always stayed firm to her roots and made giving back to her community the utmost priority for her.
"It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back," she shared. "Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most. We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it's one of the best things we've been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch."
Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got, she's still Jenny from the block!
